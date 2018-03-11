Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Sent to minor-league camp
Diaz was re-assigned to minor-league spring training on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Diaz earned a big-league invite this spring after posting strong numbers with High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa last season. He went 1-for-10 with a solo homer during his stint in the Cactus League, but will likely kick off the 2018 season in Double-A following his re-assignment. He's certainly a player to keep an eye on in the Dodgers' talented farm system.
