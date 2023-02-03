Diaz agreed Friday to a minor league contract with the Dodgers with an invitation to spring training, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Diaz returns to the organization that originally signed him out of Cuba, and he was one of the top names that was dealt for Manny Machado to the Orioles at the 2018 trade deadline. The outfielder has made just one plate appearance in his MLB career, and has registered a .261/.340/.410 slash line over the parts of six minor-league seasons. He's a longshot to make the roster, and is likely ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City.