Diaz (undisclosed) came off the minor-league disabled list Thursday and went 3-for-4 with a double and two walks for Double-A Tulsa.

The 21-year-old outfield finished 2017 on a tear, and picked up right where he left off in his first game of the year. This was his 32nd game in the Texas League. He should stick at this level for another month or two before heading to Triple-A.