Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Three hits in return from DL
Diaz (undisclosed) came off the minor-league disabled list Thursday and went 3-for-4 with a double and two walks for Double-A Tulsa.
The 21-year-old outfield finished 2017 on a tear, and picked up right where he left off in his first game of the year. This was his 32nd game in the Texas League. He should stick at this level for another month or two before heading to Triple-A.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Held back in extended spring training•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Gets spring invite•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Moved up to Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Hitless since coming off MiLB DL•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Currently out with hand injury•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...