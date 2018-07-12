The Dodgers reassigned Rosscup (finger) to the minors after claiming him off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday.

Los Angeles opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for Rosscup by designating Edward Paredes for assignment. Rosscup hasn't pitched in the majors this season after developing warts on the index finger of his pitching hand, which prevented him from throwing his full arsenal. The lefty seems to be over the issue, however, as he made seven minor-league rehab appearances for the Rockies prior to being waived by the organization. He's now expected to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City without an injury designation.