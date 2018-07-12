Dodgers' Zac Rosscup: Assigned to minors
The Dodgers reassigned Rosscup (finger) to the minors after claiming him off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday.
Los Angeles opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for Rosscup by designating Edward Paredes for assignment. Rosscup hasn't pitched in the majors this season after developing warts on the index finger of his pitching hand, which prevented him from throwing his full arsenal. The lefty seems to be over the issue, however, as he made seven minor-league rehab appearances for the Rockies prior to being waived by the organization. He's now expected to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City without an injury designation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Zac Rosscup: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Ready to begin rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Still unable to throw slider•
-
Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Sent to 60-day DL•
-
Rockies' Zac Rosscup: May need surgery to remove finger warts•
-
Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Lands on 10-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...