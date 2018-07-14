Rosscup was called up to the majors Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Walker Buehler was optioned in order to give the Dodgers an extra arm in the bullpen for the last two games before the All-Star break. Rosscup will fill that role after having been claimed off waivers from Colorado on Wednesday. The 30-year-old lefty has a career 5.30 ERA in 54.1 major-league innings.