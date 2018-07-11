Rosscup (finger) was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Rosscup was recently designated for assignment by the Rockies. The reliever has yet to pitch in a big-league game this season due to a finger injury, though he's appeared in seven games at the Triple-A level while on a rehabilitation assignment. Rosscup is out of minor-league options, so he will need to join the Dodgers in the near future once he's back to full health. In a corresponding move, Edward Paredes was designated for assignment.