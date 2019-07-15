Rosscup was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday.

Rosscup has spent time with three big-league teams this season but failed to impress with any of them. His 5.00 ERA in 18 innings is more mediocre than terrible, but it's come with a 2.28 WHIP and a 20.2 percent walk rate. Casey Sadler was recalled in a corresponding move.

