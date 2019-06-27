Dodgers' Zac Rosscup: Joins big club
Rosscup had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Rosscup signed with the Dodgers earlier in the month after being designated for assignment by Blue Jays. The left-hander owns a 4.50 ERA, 2.19 WHIP and 25:18 K:BB across 16 innings in 21 appearances with Toronto and Seattle this season. Caleb Ferguson was sent to Triple-A while A.J. Pollock (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day IL in a pair of corresponding roster moves.
