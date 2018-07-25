Rosscup was put on the 10-day DL on Wednesday due to left middle finger inflammation.

It appears as though Rosscup suffered the injury during his appearance against the Phillies on Tuesday, during which he faced just one batter and exited after surrendering a walk. The club has yet to offer up on a timetable for his return, though he will be eligible to come off the disabled list Aug. 4.

