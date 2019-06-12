Rosscup signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Oklahoma City Dodgers broadcaster Alex Freedman reports.

Rosscup threw 11.1 innings for the Dodgers back in 2018, posting a 4.76 ERA. He has a similar 4.80 ERA in 15 frames for the Mariners and Blue Jays this season. The lefty owns a strong 33.9 percent strikeout rate over the last two seasons, but that's been paired with a far too high 16.1 percent walk rate.

