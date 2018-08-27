Dodgers' Zach McAllister: Joins Dodgers on minor-league deal
McAllister signed with the Dodgers on a minor-league deal Monday.
McAllister will head to Triple-A Oklahoma City in attempt to prove himself worthy of a September call-up. He has a 6.20 ERA in 45 innings with the Indians and Tigers this season but posted ERAs no higher than 3.44 in each of the past three seasons. At just 30 years old, he may be able to recapture some of his previous form, though he's unlikely to earn anything more than a low-leverage relief role.
