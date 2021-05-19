McKinstry (oblique) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City for a rehab assignment later this week, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It was previously reported the 26-year-old would begin the rehab stint Sunday or Monday, but apparently things got pushed back a few days. McKinstry has been on the shelf nearly a month with the oblique strain and appears to be on the cusp of rejoining the Dodgers.
