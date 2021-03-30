McKinstry has earned a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
McKinstry saw plenty of chances to prove himself in spring training, and he did enough to make the Opening Day roster as a utility player. He hit .293 with a home run, six RBI and a stolen base in 41 at-bats.
