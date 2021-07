McKinstry hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.

With the Dodgers down by a run and one out in the ninth inning, McKinstry came to the plate and knocked a solo homer to right field. The long ball was his third in his past eight games. Over that span, he has complemented the homer total with six RBI, four runs and a .300/.333/.750 slash line.