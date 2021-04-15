McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a win over the Rockies.
McKinstry got the start in right field, marking his sixth game at the position this season. He singled in the sixth inning and gave the Dodgers some breathing room with a solo shot to left field in the eighth. The 25-year-old has impressed so far this season, slashing .333/.361/.727 with three home runs and 11 RBI -- each tied for top mark on the team.
