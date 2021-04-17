McKinstry went 3-for-6 with a double and and two RBI in Friday's win over San Diego.
McKinstry plated a run with an RBI double in the eighth inning, then provided an insurance run with a single in the 12th. The three-hit game was his second of the campaign. McKinstry leads all National League rookies this season in hits (14), home runs (three) and RBI (13).
