McKinstry has impressed Dodger coaches and could be summoned to the major leagues at some point in 2020, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

McKinstry broke out in the minors in 2019, batting .300 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. While the Dodgers undoubtedly want to see a larger sample size of success, McKinstry's solid hitting skills and defensive versatility bode well for an eventual promotion to the big leagues.