McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.
McKinstry broke open the previously scoreless game in the second inning by going yard with the bases loaded off Adbert Alzolay. It was his first career grand slam. In addition, he has two long balls in his last three games. The 26-year-old is slashing .259/.309/.455 with five homers, 26 RBI and 15 runs in 123 plate appearances.
