The Dodgers optioned McKinstry to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
McKinstry and reliever Carson Fulmer (designated for assignment) were casualties with the Dodgers having to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. The 27-year-old has received just one plate appearance across multiple short stints with the Dodgers this season, but he should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at Oklahoma City.
