McKinstry was called up by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McKinstry earned his first career callup in early August but spent just a single day on the roster and did not get into a game. He's a very versatile player, having played everywhere except catcher and first base in the minors last season, and should be a solid bench option for the stretch run. He hit .300/.366/.516 with 19 homers and eight steals in 121 games across the two highest levels of the minors last season.