McKinstry was called up by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old's next big-league appearance will be his first. He hit an impressive .300/.366/.516 while playing every position except first base, catcher and pitcher across the two highest levels of the minors last season and should be set to fill a utility role. Victor Gonzalez was optioned in a corresponding move.
