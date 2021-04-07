McKinstry will bat eighth and start in right field Wednesday against the Athletics.

The rookie will be awarded a fourth straight start after getting off to a 6-for-15 start to the season, with four of those hits going for extra bases. He's benefiting to some extent from the Dodgers having a designated hitter available for the three games in Oakland this week along with Cody Bellinger (calf) being day-to-day, but McKinstry has made a strong case to at least handle a part-time role when Los Angeles is playing in National League parks with all of its key regulars healthy.