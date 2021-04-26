site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Heading to alternate site for rehab
RotoWire Staff
McKinstry (oblique) will be sent to the Dodgers' alternate training site over the weekend to continue his rehab, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
McKinstry was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right oblique strain and isn't expected to be activated when first eligible. His return date remains unclear at this time.
