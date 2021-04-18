McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted to stock up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Padres southpaw Blake Snell, so McKinstry will take a seat in favor of Sheldon Neuse, who was called up from the taxi squad ahead of the series finale. With Gavin Lux (wrist) joining Cody Bellinger (lower leg) on the 10-day injured list, however, McKinstry should still have a clear path to regular starts against right-handed pitching.