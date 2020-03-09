Play

McKinstry was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

McKinstry played well in Triple-A a season ago, slashing .382/.421/.753 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 26 matchups, but he won't begin the 2020 campaign in the big leagues. It's certainly possible he could break into the major leagues at some point during the season if he continues to swing a hot back for Oklahoma City.

