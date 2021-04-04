McKinstry went 1-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

McKinstry entered the game as a defensive substitution in the bottom of the seventh but made his presence felt with his first at-bat, hitting what appeared to be a home run -- but outfielder Raimel Tapia brought it back when trying to make the catch. As a result, McKinstry was credited with an inside-the-park homer in what was just his second at-bat of the season. McKinstry has hit safely in his first two games of the campaign, going 2-for-3 while coming into the game as a pinch-hitter in both contests.