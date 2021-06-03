McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in a 14-3 rout of the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The utilityman contributed to Los Angeles' 11-run first inning with a two-RBI single. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Mookie Betts single. McKinstry had gone 0-for-10 since returning from the injured list May 29, so he'll look to build upon Wednesday's performance as he attempts to get back on track.