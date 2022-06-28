Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that McKinstry (neck) will likely be held out "another couple of days," the Associated Press reports.

McKinstry was expected to start Sunday against Atlanta, but he was scratched from the lineup after experiencing neck stiffness. The utilityman appears to still be dealing with the issue, though there hasn't yet been discussion of an IL stint. "I talked with him earlier today and he still didn't have much range of motion," Roberts said. "We'll probably give it another couple of days."