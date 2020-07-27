McKinstry is likely to be part of the three-man taxi squad that travels with the Dodgers during road trips, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

McKinstry was a standout in spring training and summer camp, and manager Dave Roberts recently indicated that he is "an injury away" from making his big-league debut. The 25-year-old is versatile defensively as well, making him a logical selection for the taxi squad. McKinstry thrived in his first Triple-A stint in 2019, slashing .382/.421/.753 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 95 plate appearance.s