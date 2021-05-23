Manager Dave Roberts said "it's fair" to expect McKinstry (oblique) to return from the injured list against the Giants next weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City alongside Cody Bellinger (lower leg) on Friday, and the pair are on track to rejoin the Dodgers next weekend. McKinstry has been sidelined since April 20 with the oblique issue and will take about a week's worth of rehab games before being activated.