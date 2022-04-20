The Dodgers recalled McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for McKinstry, who will give the Dodgers another utility option off the bench for Wednesday's game against Atlanta with Gavin Lux (back) unavailable for the series finale. Lux is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game in San Diego, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Dodgers elected to replace McKinstry on the roster with a pitcher at some point this weekend.