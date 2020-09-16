Previous reports that McKinstry had been called up by the Dodgers were premature, as he's merely joining the taxi squad for now, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
McKinstry could still join the Dodgers soon, either prior to Wednesday's game against the Padres or within the next few days. When he does, it will likely be in a utility role.
