McKinstry is not in the starting lineup Friday against Arizona, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
McKinstry was present in the starting nine each of the previous five games, so the utility man will get a well-deserved rest for the series opener at Chase Field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Tallies two hits in win•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Knocks in two runs, steals base•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Officially reinstated Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Should return Saturday or Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: May return next weekend•