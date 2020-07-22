Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that McKinstry is "an injury away" from making the team's roster, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

McKinstry enjoyed a breakout season in the minors in 2019 and continued to impress in spring training and summer camp, slashing a combined .414/.452/.862 with three home runs and seven RBI between Cactus League action and summer exhibition games. While a spot on the Opening Day roster remains unlikely, McKinstry could be first in line for a transfer to the big-league club if a spot opens up during the season, especially considering his ability to field multiple positions.