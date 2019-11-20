Play

McKinstry was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The 24-year-old saw his first action with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he hit .382/.421/.753 with seven home runs and 26 RBI over 26 games. McKinstry's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft. While he showed promise at the Triple-A level, it's likely that the Dodgers will want to see a larger sample size before he makes his major-league debut.

Our Latest Stories