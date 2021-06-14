McKinstry went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
McKinstry reached safely in all four of his plate appearances in a game for the first time this season. His third-inning double off Dane Dunning plated a pair of runs. The utilityman has filled in nicely for the Dodgers, slashing .263/.307/.450 with 20 RBI and 10 runs in 88 plate appearances.
