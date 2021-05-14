McKinstry (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday or Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

A right oblique strain has sidelined McKinstry since April 20. He's nearly ready to begin playing in minor-league games and will join the Dodgers' top minor-league affiliate right away. It's not clear how much time he'll need to shake the rust, but expect McKinstry to have a regular role waiting for him after the 26-year-old impressed with a .296/.328/.556 slash line in 17 games to begin the regular season. He can play second base, third and both corner outfield positions.