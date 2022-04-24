The Dodgers recalled McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Sunday's game against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles had optioned McKinstry to Triple-A earlier in the day to make room on the 28-man active roster for reliever Reyes Moronta, but the utility man will end up rejoining the big club following David Price's surprise move to the IL just minutes before Sunday's series finale. McKinstry will give the Dodgers some extra versatility off the bench, but he's not expected to see meaningful at-bats while he's up with the big club.