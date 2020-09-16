McKinstry was called up by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

There were conflicting reports earlier in the day regarding whether or not McKinstry had been called up or was merely joining the practice squad. As it turns out, he's joining the active roster, with Joc Pederson heading to the family medical emergency list in a corresponding move. McKinstry, who was called up briefly earlier in the season but has yet to appear in a big-league game, played six different positions in the upper minors last season and should fill a utility role during his time with the team.