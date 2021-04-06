McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Athletics.

McKinstry has been one of the Dodgers' most pleasant surprises during the first week of the season, as he has hit safely in each of his first four contests -- though this was his first multi-hit game of the campaign. He already has three doubles and is making an impact offensively for the Dodgers, either as a pinch hitter or as a bottom-of-the-order bat.