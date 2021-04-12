McKinstry went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored on a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Nationals.

McKinstry was responsible for all three of the Dodgers' runs as he opened up the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning and provided some extra insurance in the seventh with a two-run long ball to right field. The 25-year-old has combined for five RBI in the last two games, as he's filled in beautifully while Cody Bellinger (calf) has been on the shelf. It may be hard for McKinstry to find consistent playing time once Bellinger returns, but manager Dave Roberts will have to find ways to get the rookie in the lineup if he continues his solid production at the plate.