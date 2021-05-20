McKinstry (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
McKinstry had his rehab assignment pushed back a few days, but he apparently has made enough progress in the last few days. McKinstry has been out since April 20 with the injury, so he will likely need several plate appearances prior to being activated.
