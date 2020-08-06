McKinstry was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate camp site Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Dodgers needed to trim their roster to 28 and McKinstry was one of two roster casualties. The 25-year-old spent just one day with the big club and didn't make an appearance.
