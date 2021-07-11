site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Sends home run number seven
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Los Angeles' 22-1 thrashing of Arizona on Saturday.
McKinstry entered for Max Muncy in the fifth and homered in the seventh to extend the Dodgers' lead to 15-0. The infielder is now slashing .248/.298/.465 in 48 games.
