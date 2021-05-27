Manager Dave Roberts said McKinstry (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday or Sunday versus the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined over a month by an oblique strain, but he's poised to rejoin the Dodgers in a few days after starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend. McKinstry should work in a utility role once activated after posting an .884 OPS through his first 17 appearances of the season.