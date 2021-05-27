Manager Dave Roberts said McKinstry (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday or Sunday versus the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old has been sidelined over a month by an oblique strain, but he's poised to rejoin the Dodgers in a few days after starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend. McKinstry should work in a utility role once activated after posting an .884 OPS through his first 17 appearances of the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: May return next weekend•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Rehab assignment to begin Friday•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Sneezes without pain•
-
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Heading to alternate site for rehab•