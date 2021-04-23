site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-zach-mckinstry-sidelined-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Sidelined Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McKinstry was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup Thursday with lower back stiffness, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
McKinstry was originally slated to play in right field and bat eighth, though back stiffness will force him to the bench. Luke Raley will step in and bat eighth in McKinstry's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read