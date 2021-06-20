McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

McKinstry had started in six of the Dodgers' last seven games, going 7-for-19 with three walks, two doubles, three RBI and three runs. His run of steady playing time will likely come to an end soon, as the Dodgers are expected to reinstate both Max Muncy (oblique) and Cody Bellinger (hamstring) from the injured list within the next few days.