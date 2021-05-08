McKinstry is making progress in his recovery from a strained right oblique, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on McKinstry Friday, indicating that the utilityman was "able to sneeze and not feel anything." Though that may come across as an odd recovery note, Roberts explained, "When you're talking about the oblique, that's a big deal." A clear timeframe for McKinstry's return has yet to be established, and he'll likely need to get some minor-league at-bats before he's able to rejoin the big club.
