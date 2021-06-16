McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

McKinstry singled his first time up and then roped an RBI double to the gap in right-center field and eventually came around to score as well. The 26-year-old has two multi-hit performances in his last three games but his slashing just .212/.270/.273 with seven hits, seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in 13 games since returning from the injured list May 29.