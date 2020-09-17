McKinstry made his major-league debut against the Padres on Wednesday, striking out in his only plate appearance.

The 25-year-old was called up early Wednesday after Joc Pederson was placed on the family medical emergency list. McKinstry logged his first big-league at-bat as a pinch hitter for Justin Turner in the ninth inning, striking out on five pitches. The Dodgers became the first team to wrap up a playoff spot with the win, so McKinstry may get occasional playing time for as long as he sticks on the roster. However, he's unlikely to see the field often enough to make an impact in fantasy.